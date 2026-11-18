The much-loved village of Phulera is gearing up for another round of drama and laughter! The makers have now officially announced the streaming premiere date of Panchayat Season 5. Bringing back the beloved characters and their entertaining dynamics, the upcoming instalment promises a fresh dose of humor, unexpected twists, and rivalries. This time, however, Phulera has a new ruler, and things are about to get interesting!

When and where to watch Panchayat Season 5

The makers of Panchayat confirmed that the fifth season of the popular Hindi series will premiere on Prime Video on December 3, 2026. The show will be available across India and more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Returning to the fictional village of Phulera, the series will once again follow Sachivji and the residents as they navigate everyday challenges, local drama, and changing relationships. Staying true to its signature storytelling, the new season is expected to balance understated comedy with heartfelt moments and relatable village dynamics.

Banrakas becomes the new Pradhanpati in Panchayat Season 5

The biggest development this season is the change in power in Phulera. Banrakas is now the new Pradhanpati, leaving everyone wondering how he plans to run the village. Can he deliver on his promises and make Phulera great, or will his leadership turn out to be another gimmick? With new authority comes fresh rivalries, shifting equations, and plenty of chaos.

Panchayat Season 5 cast and crew

Produced by The Viral Fever (TVF), Panchayat Season 5 is directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra and created by Deepak Kumar Mishra, Chandan Kumar, and Arunabh Kumar. The series features its much-loved ensemble cast, including Jitendra Kumar, Raghubir Yadav, Neena Gupta, Sunita Rajwar, Faizal Malik, Chandan Roy, Sanvikaa, Durgesh Kumar, and Ashok Pathak, who return to reprise their popular characters.

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