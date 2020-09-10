PHOTOS: Sidharth Shukla steps out in the city while flaunting his new hairstyle & we are loving it

Bigg Boss 13 fame Sidharth Shukla is all set to be reportedly seen in a web series. Meanwhile, the paparazzi caught a glimpse of him in the city a few hours back.

Sidharth Shukla was already a known name in the television industry even before taking part in Bigg Boss 13. However, there is no second doubt about this fact that the handsome hunk gained more popularity post his stint in ’s reality show. Not only that, but the actor went on to win the 13th season for all the obvious reasons. Ardent fans still can’t forget his fun banter with Shehnaaz Gill, and the rest of the housemates.

Meanwhile, as we speak of this, we have come across some exclusive pictures of the Balika Vadhu actor as he stepped out in the city a few hours back. But what has actually caught our attention is Sidharth’s new hairstyle which he flaunts happily while flashing his beaming smile at the paparazzi. He is wearing a black and white t-shirt teamed up with grey jeans. And of course, the actor adhered to the new normal as he wore a black mask.

Check out the pictures below:

Sidharth Shukla is enjoying a good phase of his career post his stint in Bigg Boss 13. He also appeared alongside Shehnaaz Gill in a music video titled Bhula Dunga that was loved by the audience. Now, the latest reports suggest that the actor will play the lead role in Ekta Kapoor’s Broken But Beautiful season 3. Earlier, there were also rumours that Shehnaaz will be seen alongside Sidharth in the show. However, the makers are reportedly looking for another actress as per the script’s demand.

