5 Things fans need to know about Celesti Bairagey and Rajveer Singh's show Rajjo

Rajjo is a new show that started on Star Plus and stars Celesti Bairagey and Rajveer Singh in pivotal roles. Rajjo depicts a story of a young, naturally gifted girl who is exceptionally talented in athletics and on a quest to uncover her past. Speaking about the lead actress, Celesti Bairagey is an Assamese model, who bagged her first television show, Rajjo - courtesy, her viral Instagram reel on Alia Bhatt. Rajjo is all set to entertain the audiences with unexpected drama, and fans have showered much love on the first episode. The show has started airing and here are some of the interesting facts fans need to know about Rajjo:

Rajjo cast real names:

Rajjo stars some talented actors such as Celesti Bairagey, Rajveer Singh, Gungun Uprari, Avinash Sahijwani, Pakkhi Hegde, Siddharth Vasudev, among others.

Rajjo story:

The show tells a heartwarming and inspirational journey of Rajjo and her life post the Uttarakhand floods (2013). A reluctant 'Hero' saves her from the brink of death and helps her get a new life. After getting separated from her mother in the flood and crossing paths with a fertilizer businessman Arjun, it will be interesting to see how Rajjo reacts to the past and manages to win her dreams in the present.

Rajjo production house:

The show is produced by Bits N Bots Media.

Where is Rajjo shot:

Some scenes of the show are shot in Manali.

Rajjo premiere date:

The show premiered on August 22 on Star Plus and airs from Monday to Saturday at 7 pm.

Also Read: Rajjo First Episode Review: Celesti Bairagey and Rajveer Singh's show about Uttarakhand floods tugs hearts