5 Things fans need to know about Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare's show Bhagya Lakshmi

Bhagya Lakshmi starring Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare has always been the audience's favourite show on the television screens. From the time Bhagya Lakshmi started airing, it received a positive response from the masses. The twists and turns in the show have kept the audiences intrigued, and the beautiful love story of the lead couple is also liked by the fans. Aishwarya essays the character of Lakshmi, whereas Rohit plays Rishi.

Let's have a look at 5 interesting facts about the audience's favourite show Bhagya Lakshmi

Bhagya Lakshmi cast real names:

The show stars some of the most talented actors such as Aishwarya Khare, Rohit Suchanti, Munira Kudrati, Aman Gandhi, Maera Mishra, Mansi Bhanushali, Smita Bansal, Uday Tikekar, Neena Cheema, and more.

Bhagya Lakshmi premiere date:

Bhagya Lakshmi started airing on 3rd August 2021.

Bhagya Lakshmi story:

The story is based on the life of a girl named Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare), and the plot of the show revolves around the journey of this selfless girl with humble behaviour. The story depicts the troubles faced by the girl and how she always puts others' needs above her needs. However, her life changes when she crosses paths with business tycoon Rishi Oberoi (Rohit Suchanti).

Bhagya Lakshmi Producer:

Bhagya Lakshmi is produced by Ekta Kapoor.

Bhagya Lakshmi TRP:

Beating giants like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and more, Bhagya Lakshmi has successfully bagged the third position with 2.1 ratings on the last TRP report.

