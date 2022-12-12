Aamna Sharif glows in a yellow dress at a beach; Seen yet?

Aamna Sharif is among one of the popular actresses of the industry who enjoys a massive fan following owing to her good looks and multi-talent. She has been a part of numerous television shows and films in her career for which she received a lot of appreciation. Besides making a name in the industry, the actress is also a star on social media as she keeps her fans updated about her whereabouts. Recently, she dropped a cutesy picture from her beach vacation and we are just in awe. Aamna’s post

Taking to her Instagram handle, Aamna shared two pictures in a yellow dress and penned a beautiful note. Her note read as, “Love is like Nature, it doesn’t need to behave,It continues to love even if you don’t…..” In the pictures, we can see the actress stunningly giving candid poses at the beach. Everything looked coordinated including her outfit, hair, makeup and footwear. As soon as she dropped the post, her fans flooded the comment section with heart and fire emojis. Here’s the post

About Aamna On the work front, Aamna garnered a massive fan following fromthe show Kahiin Toh Hoga. Her romantic chemistry with actor Rajiv Khandelwal was loved by the viewers. She also appeared in other shows including Hongey Judaa Na Hum, Ek Thhi Naayika, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, and others. She has also worked in popular Bollywood movies like Aloo Chaat, and Ek Villain. Recently, she was featured in a music video along with Dheeraj Dhopar.

