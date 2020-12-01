Aditya Narayan & Shweta Agarwal's first PICS from their wedding ceremony go viral on the internet

Aditya Narayan has finally tied the nuptial knot with his ladylove Shweta Agarwal. Meanwhile, check out some inside pictures from their wedding.

Aditya Narayan has tied the knot with his ladylove Shweta Agarwal on Tuesday. The couple’s marriage has been the talk of the town ever since it was announced. We already gave you all a glimpse of the groom clad in an ivory white sherwani and matching turban as he headed to take his ‘dulhania’ home. One could also see his father Udit Narayan dancing with joy along with the other ‘baraatis.’ Now, we have got hold of a few more pictures.

These happen to be the first inside pictures of the adorable couple from their wedding ceremony. There is no denying the fact that the two of them look regal in the picture. While we have already described the groom’s attire, we seem to have run out of words to describe the beautiful bride. She color coordinates with Aditya and wears an ivory lehenga teamed up with a pink dupatta. Shweta also wears matching jewellery that further complete her bridal look.

Take a look at some of the inside pictures below:

In one of the pictures, the bride and the groom are seen taking the ‘7 pheras’ together while in the other one, their candid moment is caught in the camera as they interact amid the wedding function. We have also got hold of a few more pictures in which the families of both parties arrive at the destination for the wedding ceremony. One can see the stunning bride as she steps out of the car and heads towards adding a new phase in her life.

Check out the pictures below:

Also Read: PHOTOS: Groom Aditya Narayan looks dapper in cream & golden sherwani as he gears up to marry Shweta Agarwal

