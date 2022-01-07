Ahead of Bigg Boss 15 Finale, Divya Agarwal, Debina Bonnerjee spotted in cool beige athleisure on the sets

Bigg Boss 15 is approaching its finale very soon. The popular reality show which started airing in October last year has not been the best in terms of viewership, however, the drama and entertainment quotient has been quite high in the last few weeks. And now, as everybody is gearing up for the Weekend Ka Vaar ahead of the finale, two popular television stars were spotted on the sets of the show. They are none other than Divya Agarwal, and Debina Bonnerjee.

Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal was papped this afternoon as she arrived on the sets of BB 15. Divya was seen looking quite chic in beige athleisure wearing featuring an oversized top, and wide-legged pants. Her hair was left open, and she had no makeup on her face. Moreover, Divya also wore a black mouth mask, keeping in mind the rapidly increasing number of Covid-19 cases. Speaking of which, Divya’s beau Varun Sood recently tested positive for the virus as well.

Take a look at Divya’s pictures:

Apart from Divya, Debina Bonnerjee was also spotted on the sets. Debina too was seen in neutral-colored athleisure wear featuring a top and matching trousers. The Ramayan-fame actress kept her hair down, and was seen sans any wakeup. She posed and smiled for pictures while the paparazzi clicked her from a distance.

Take a look at Debina’s pictures:

Speaking of the Salman-Khan fronted reality show, four contestants have made it to the Finale week as of now and they are, Rakhi Sawant, Karan Kundrra, Umar Riaz, and Rashami Desai.

