Ajay Devgn and Kajol promote Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior on the dance reality show Dance Plus; View Pics

Ajay Devgn and Kajol are gearing up for their upcoming release Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. They graced Dance Plus 5 reality show recently.

and Kajol are on a promotional spree as they are gearing up for their upcoming release Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The actors after gracing several TV shows recently appeared on the sets of Dance Plus Five show and the BTS pictures are right here. The actors posed happily with super judge Remo D'Souza for the paps. Kajol looked ravishing in a red floor-length Anarkali and teamed it with chandbalis, wavy hairdo, and subtle makeup. Ajay, on the other hand, looked dapper in black turtle neck tee and grey pants. Check out the photos right below. The actors had a gala time on TV shows such as Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and The Kapil Sharma Show.

Speaking of the movie, the same is a biopic period action drama. Aside from Ajay and Kajol, the movie also stars , Jagapathi Babu and Sharad Kelkar in the lead roles. Directed by Om Raut, the film is set against the backdrop of the 17th century and based on the life of Tanaji Malusare, who was the military leader of King Shivaji. With the release date of January 10, the movie is classing with Chhapaak.

For the unversed, Season 5 of Dance Plus started off on 9 November 2019 and it is being hosted by Raghav Juyal. Dharmesh Yelande, Karishma Chavan, Punit Pathak and Suresh Mukund are the judges of the new season. Rupesh Bane, Bhim Bahadur, Monark Trivedi and Siba Prasad participated as contestants.

