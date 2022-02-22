Aly Goni & Jasmin Bhasin make heads turns in comfy outfits as they depart for London; See PICS

Ever since TV actors Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin made their relationship public, the fans are going gaga over them. Both had expressed their feelings during Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 14 and made several fans follow their cute stint inside the BB house. They also never shy away from expressing their love for each other as the two often share pictures on social media. Their cute pictures on ‘gram are a treat for Aly, Jasmin's fans. Just a while back, the paparazzi spotted the couple at the airport in the city.

In the photos, Aly was seen wearing a casual black outfit from head to toe. On the other hand, Jasmin opted for a cute sweatshirt, and paired it up with black jeans and matching boots. They also acknowledged the camerapersons and stopped by to pose for them. Aly and Jasmin are departing for London. By looking at their pictures, it is safe to say that they make for one of the cutest couples in town.

Take a look:

Earlier, some reports suggested that actor Aly Goni will make his Bollywood debut in the year 2022. However, an official announcement is yet to be made in this regard. He was last seen in a music video titled Jodaa alongside Mouni Roy. Their fans appreciated their chemistry a lot and garnered praise too. Aly had also collaborated with his ladylove Jasmin Bhasin for a music video Tera Suit, which was a hit among their fans

