Ankita Lokhande steps out in city for the first time post ex beau Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise; See Photos

Ankit Lokhande, who has been in a state of deep shock post Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise, was clicked today as she stepped out in the city.

It’s been one and a half months since we lost a shining star from the industry – Sushant Singh Rajput. The actor breathed his last on June 14 and found dead in his Mumbai apartment. His demise has not just left an unfillable void in the industry but has also left the fans in a state of shock. Everyone has been mourning the demise of the 34 year old actor. Amid this, all eyes were on Ankita Lokhande who had been a relationship for around six years before calling it quits in 2016.

The Pavitra Rishta actress has been heartbroken with Sushant’s demise and was also spotted visiting the late actor’s residence post his funeral. In fact, she had also extended prayers for the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actor with heartwarming posts on social media. And now after over a month of Sushant’s demise, Ankita was papped in the city for the first time. In the pics, the lady was seen in a monochrome t-shirt which she had paired with black shorts and white sneakers. Ankita was seen wearing a mask given the COVID 19 outbreak in the country and had her hair tied in a low bun.

Take a look Ankita Lokhande’s recent pics:

As of now, Mumbai police is investigating Sushant’s death case and has been interrogating people close to the late actor. So far, the late actor’s girlfriend Sushant Singh Rajput, last co-star Sanjana Sanghi, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Aditya Chopra, Shanoo Sharma, Mukesh Bhatt etc have recorded the statement in the case.



