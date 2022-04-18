Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain, Divyanka Tripathi-Vivek Dahiya & others glam up Baba Siddique’s Iftaar party; PICS

It was a starry Sunday night as Baba Siddique threw an Iftaari party and invited several A-listers from the entertainment industry. From Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt to Shah Rukh Khan, and Shilpa Shetty, big wigs of Bollywood attended the bash. Apart from the famous television stars including Shehnaaz Gill, Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin, Hina Khan, Rashami Desai, and others graced the gala event.

Just a while back the paparazzi clicked several other television actors with their families walking the red carpet. They clicked actress Divyanka Tripathi with her husband and actor Vivek Dahiya as they arrived for the bash. They looked so adorable together. Actress Ankita Lokhande also marked her presence with her husband. They twinned in black outfits and looked oh-so-charming.

Apart from them, Arjun Bijlani arrived with his wife Neha Swami and son Ayaan Bijalni. The family looked cute together. Meanwhile, Krushna Abhishek came with his wife Kashmera Shah and kids Rayaan and Krishaang. They wore matching clothes for the event. Actor Jay Bhanushali came with his wife Mahhi Vij and daughter Tara. They added grace with their presence at Baba Siddique’s Iftaar party.

Just a while back, singer-actor Shehnaaz Gill also marked her presence at the bash. For the event, she chose beautiful Indian wear in grey color and looked every inch beautiful. She kept her makeup subtle and left her gorgeous tresses loose. To complete her look, she accessorized it with jhumkas and also carried a blingy clutch. She also acknowledged the cameras and pose on the red carpet.

