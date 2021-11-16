Ankita Lokhande's Bachelorette: Actor slays in violet dress, Rashami Desai, Mahhi Viz & others arrive

The wedding season is finally here and couples are getting hitched one by one. Actors Rajkummar Rao and longtime ladylove Patralekhaa officially sealed the deal yesterday, and now, many other couples from the film and television fraternity are to follow the lead. Speaking of which, looks like popular actress Ankita Lokhande has decided to tie the knot with beau Vicky Jain. Reports of their wedding were doing the rounds recently, and now things finally look official as Ankita is hosting her bachelorette party tonight, in the presence of close friends from the industry.

Pavitra Rishta fame Ankita Lokhande will be tying the knot with her beau, Vicky Jain, whom she has been dating for the last three years. While the wedding is reportedly in the second week of December, the television and film actress is already hosting her bachelorette party tonight. Ankita dressed up in a pretty violet skater dress for her special night. For footwear, Ankita opted for a pair of shimmery golden heels. She kept her hair open and sported a glamourous makeup look. Several popular television faces and celebrities made it to Ankita’s bachelorette. Everybody arrived in their stylish best as they dressed according to the black colour theme. Among others, Rashami Desai, Mahhi Viz, Sana Makbul, and Shristy Rode were papped as they arrived for the party.

Take a look:

Previously, Pinkvilla exclusively learned from a source close to the development that wedding preparations have begun in full swing. “Ankita’s family is flying down from Indore, while Vicky’s family is coming from his hometown too. Ankita and Vicky will be getting married in a traditional ceremony, which will be followed by a reception where more guests will be invited. The duo is currently finalising their guest list. Meanwhile, there will be a sangeet function as well, and Ankita and Vicky’s close friends have already started planning for the same,” informed the source.

