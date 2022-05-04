Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's Eid bash: Shehnaaz Gill looks drop-dead gorgeous in black traditional outfit

Shehnaaz Gill is one of the most loved celebrities in the country. She rose to fame after her cute and relatable stint in Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 13. She did not win the reality show but surely, won several hearts. She enjoys a massive fan following and her fans wait for pictures to go out in the public domain. Speaking of which, just a while back, Shehnaaz attended Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma‘s Eid bash. It was a starry affair and Shehnaaz was among one of them who made it to the invitee list.

For the gala event, Shehnaaz picked a black traditional outfit and looked drop-dead gorgeous. She also carried a purse and wore beautiful sandals to complete her look for the night. She stopped by and also posed for the cameras. Apart from her, the party was attended by Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone, Neha Dhupia, Ranveer Singh, Kiara Advani, Kartik Aaryan, and others.

Take a look:

On the work front, Shehnaaz Gill made her acting debut with the Punjabi movie Honsla Rakh, alongside Diljit Dosanjh. According to the latest reports in India Today, Shehnaaz Gill will be joining Salman Khan in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The movie stars Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde in pivotal roles. In fact, the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor’s brother-in-law Aayush Sharma too will be seen in the movie. But the latest addition reportedly is going to be Shehnaaz Gill. It is said that she would be seen opposite Aayush in this film. However, no official confirmation has been released yet.

