Asim Riaz fans go gaga as Shah Rukh Khan's old commercial featuring Bigg Boss contestant goes viral; Watch

Asim Riaz became a household name since he entered the Bigg Boss house and rose to fame over the last few months. He did not win the grand title, but Asim has definitely gained a massive fan following who support him come what may. It is known to many that Asim was a model who has starred in multiple commercials and photoshoots. He was also seen in starrer Main Tera Hero. However, it was only after his successful stint in Bigg Boss that Asim has gained the kind of popularity that stars often enjoy.

Thanks to his die-hard fans, we recently came across an old commercial which shows Asim right behind . Yes, you heard that right. The soap commercial which dates back to almost 8 years ago, shows a young Asim in the background with others. The commercial also starred . His fans also shared an unseen photo of Asim with King Khan and from the looks of it, Asim does seem like a huge SRK fan.

It is evident that since then Asim has worked tremendously hard on his ripped body. Don't believe us? Check out the video and photo below:

In which year was it shot?

Anyone?#AsimRiaz looks like 19-20 yr old boy. He has worked so hard on him be it body face hair. Looking much better now. https://t.co/f3TdnjrFEn — Pri (@foreverasimfan) February 25, 2020

Just few days after Bigg Boss concluded, rumours started doing the rounds that will soon be making Student Of The Year 3 with Asim Riaz and . However, the filmmaker shut down these rumours by denying and claiming the news as false.

