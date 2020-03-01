Baaghi 3 actors Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor & Riteish Deshmukh promote their film on The Kapil Sharma Show

Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh promote Baaghi 3 promotions on The Kapil Sharma Show. Director Ahmed Khan joins them for a fun-filled segment.

Starring Tiger Shroff, , and Riteish Deshmukh, Baaghi 3 is a few days away from its release. Tiger Shroff once again steps into the shoes of Ranveer Pratap Singh aka Ronnie as he reprises his role from the first two installments of the franchise. Shraddha Kapoor plays an air hostess while Riteish Deshmukh plays his brother in the action flick. As a part of every actor's checklist, while promoting their film, the star cast of Baaghi 3 too arrived on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show to tick off the same. Besides the leading actors, the upcoming episode of the comedy chat show hosted by Kapil Sharma will also see Ankita Lokhande and director Ahmed Khan.

Besides keeping the audience engaged with conversations about their forthcoming action drama, Tiger, Shraddha, and Riteish will add a dose of glamour and fun on the show. Tiger is seen in a black shirt featuring white detailing and denim jeans. On the other hand, Shraddha Kapoor stuns in a fancy light pink long skirt and high heels. Riteish Deshmukh opts for an all-white ensemble with a dash of red on his blazer and pants. Here's a glimpse of the Baaghi 3 team at The Kapil Sharma Show:

Director Ahmed Khan revealed that on the first day of the shoot, Shraddha Kapoor practised how to use and deliver cuss words as her character demands the same. His wife Shaira who was visiting the sets couldn't figure what Shraddha was trying to do, as it looked weird. After rehearsing for quite some time, Shraddha told him that she was unable to deliver it properly after which the writer of the film, Farhad Samji came forward to her rescue and trained Shraddha to perfect her dialogue delivery and rhythm of the cuss words.

Talking about Baaghi 3, the action drama is slated for March 6, 2020 release. It is a spiritual sequel to Baaghi and Baaghi 2 and follows the story of two brothers. Tiger Shroff as Ronnie stands against Syria after his brother visits the country and gets beaten up and abducted by a group of ISIS people. The film also sees Jackie Shroff playing Tiger Shroff and Riteish Deshmukh's onscreen father.

