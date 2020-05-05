Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill OPENS UP about her Bollywood plans; Says 'I'm focused on my acting career now'

Bigg Boss 13 finalist Shehnaaz Gill recently spilled the beans about her Bollywood plans and what how she wants to shape career in the acting industry. Here's what she said.

Shehnaaz Gill needs no introduction now. With her cuteness, innocence, and fun-loving antics, the beautiful Bigg Boss 13 contestant has made a special place in the hearts of the audience. Before BB 13, she was popular in Punjab, but now she has become a household name. Fans love her for her simplicity and consider her to be the powerhouse of entertainment. Not only the audience but even host was swooned by Shehnaaz's appealing personality and child-like nature. He also went on to call her, 'Punjab ki .'

After her stint in the 'tedha' season, Sana (fondly called by her loved ones), went onto search her ideal match in Swayamwar show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. However, the diva's heart was not quite with the show, and she now regrets taking up MSK. If you're an ardent fan of Shehnaaz, you might know that she is a very famous name in the Punjabi industry. She has many blockbuster Punjabi songs to her credits and also several Punjabi movies, and is no less than a sensation. However, the pretty face now wants to try her hands into acting in the Hindi cinema. Yes, you read that right! Shehnaaz wishes to become a known Bollywood actress now.

Sharing her plans to step into Bollywood, Shehnaaz told the Times of India that she wants to try her luck in Hindi movies now. She said, 'I want to get into acting and I am focused on it now. I will take up good music videos as and when they come.' Well, this is sure a piece of good news for all Shehnaaz fans, who were yearning to see her on the big screen.

She was last seen sharing screen space in a music video titled 'Bhula Dunga' with best friend Sidharth Shukla. The melody was sung by Darshan Raval and has broken many records. What are your thoughts on the same? Which actor do you want Shehnaaz to feature in a movie with? Let us know in the comment section below.

