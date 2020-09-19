Bigg Boss 14: Ahead of quarantine, Jasmin Bhasin spotted flashing her smile to the paps

It is well known that Jasmin Bhasin will be entering the Bigg Boss 14 house this year. The actress will be quarantined beginning September 21 before she enters the house. Ahead of it, Jasmin was spotted today by the paps wherein she flashed her lovely smile as always. Jasmin wore a casual black top and jeans for her purchase and was seen with a few handbags making us wonder if she is piling up things for the next few days and of course, then the house.

Jasmin earlier participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi as well. She was last seen in Naagin. The actress has been popular amongst the younger lot and has managed to steal hearts with her fashion statements. Apart from Jasmin, Eijaz Khan, Jaan Sanu, Ribbhu Mehra, will also enter the house. Jasmin's close friend Aly Goni was also supposed to do the show but he opted out due to a film offer.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 14: Mini theatre, restaurant corner, weekly COVID-19 tests; Here's what will be new in this season

Meanwhile, speaking of Bigg Boss 14, the season will see a couple of new things. From a mini theatre to a spa and restaurant corner in house, the makers will be giving a befitting reply to 2020. promised to change the scene in the promos and well, fans are obviously excited. Meanwhile, the show will air at 10:30 PM on weekdays and 9 PM on weekends. The grand premiere for the show will be held on October 3.

Are you excited for the upcoming season?