Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Pavitra Punia THROWS a tray at Nikki; An angry Jasmin Bhasin threatens to 'kick' Tamboli

Bigg Boss 14 house is going to witness another fight on day for, and this time not two, but three female contestants are going to be at loggerheads - Nikki Tamboli, Jamsin Bhasin and Pavitra Punia. Here's what will happen.

Bigg Boss is a show, where the contestant's real sides are often shown during the tasks. Yesterday, we saw how seniors Gauahar Khan and Sidharth Shukla got into loggerheads during the first nomination task of Bigg Boss 14. Now, tonight's episode is going to be a mix of fun and action. The girls of the house will be given a chance to get immunity by impressing Sidharth.

Nikki Tamboli, Rubina Dilaik, Pavitra Punia, Jasmin Bhasin, and Sara Gurpal will do everything possible to attract and impress Sidharth to earn the immunity power. From doing a lap dance for him to serving him food, the girls will put in their best foot forward to grab Sidharth's attention. While the task will begin on a romantic note of sorts, later again, tension will be created in the atmosphere.

Viewers will again witness a cat-fight in the Bigg Boss 14 house. Not two girls, but this time three girls will get into an ugly spat to fulfill the task and win Sidharth's heart. We're talking about Nikki Tamboli, Pavitra Punia, and Jasmin Bhasin. According to the promo, Nikki is seen carrying a tray filled with glasses towards Sidharth, however, Shehzad Deol interrupts her, and the glasses fall.

Later, when Pavitra is carrying a similar tray, Nikki strategizes to intervene and drop the glasses, leaving Pavitra infuriated. While the glasses get destroyed, an angry Pavitra 'throws' the tray on Nikki. Next, Pavitra decides to ruin Jasmin's tray and do what Nikki did to her. Jasmin confronts Pavitra, and she tells the Naagin 4 actress that it has all happened because of Nikki. This gets Jasmin irked, and she threatens to 'kick' Nikki if she comes near her during the task. Later, both Jamsim and Pavitra get into a war of words with Nikki.

Well, the first few fights in the BB 14 house were all verbal, but with trays being thrown across contestants, it looks like the atmosphere is really getting unsettling. Who do you think will be able to impress Sidharth and win the immunity? Let us know in the comment section below.

