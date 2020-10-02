Bigg Boss 14: Salman Khan hosted house gets a grand makeover & makes you envious; PICS INSIDE

This year's Bigg Boss 14 house is everything you never imagined. Take a sneak peek inside and let us know if you are looking forward to the season.

is back with Bigg Boss 14 and this year is truly going to be a 'dream come true' season for all. Amid pandemic, Bigg Boss is all set to introduce a mall, a spa, a restaurant corner, and a cinema hall for the first time inside the house. Everything denied to the civilization during the lockdown is what BB promises. The house has been designed by none other than Omung Kumar who has spun his magic to create a house that is a first of its kind, modern, cutting-edge technologically advanced and futuristic but still has the warmth of a home.

Taking forward the theme ‘Bigg Boss dega 2020 ko jawaab’, the house this season highlights the aesthetics that are ultramodern and gives an insight into a more entertaining tomorrow. Bigg Boss 14 new season will premiere on Saturday, 3rd October 2020 at 9:00 PM, and will air on Monday to Friday at 10:30 PM and Saturday and Sunday at 9 PM. About designing the house, Omung said, "Two and a half months back when I and Vanita Omung Kumar, Production Designer started visualising the design of the house, we ideated on the theme of the show and we agreed on keeping it futuristic as we all were looking at moving ahead from the current scenario. We also made sure to make available all the things that people missed during lockdown for our contestants. Hence, there is a mall, a movie theatre and a spa. The futuristic theme also lends us a chance to enhance a lot of design qualities in the house. There is a mix of funky bright colors and metallic hues blended in a way that stands out."

Here's a look at the different corners of the house with a sneak peek into the future:

This season the Bigg Boss house entrance will have the most feared Bigg Boss eye. The eye is said to symbolise the power of the Boss and how nothing goes unnoticed once the contestants are locked inside. Two huge metallic dog motifs will give the house an out of the world feel.

A pool of entangled emotions

The outdoor pool area has often been a place that makes or breaks relationships. The wall that overlooks the eye-shaped pool is designed like a web keeping in mind the complicated relationships that will unfold as time goes by.

Metallically yours

The seating of the living is where the contestants sit and fasten their seatbelts as they get instructions from the Bigg Boss will have all things metallic. An outstretched silver sofa has been created for the contestants to plonk themselves for the Weekend Ka Vaar episode and be greeted by host par excellence Salman Khan. An out of space look has been given to the area with a focus on inexplicable face art. The floor area is also carpeted with eye elements giving the area a more edgy feel.

Contestants that eat together, stay together?

To give us a virtual feel of the dining experience which we have all missed during the lockdown, Bigg Boss contestants will be given that privilege. The huge dining table will be replaced by diner-style seating with designated tables and chairs. The kitchen counter has been converted into a console with bar stools. The area has been accentuated by a lot of pop art elements leading into the storeroom door. Open shelves, bright colors, and a long spiral platform makes the kitchen a refreshing zone.

Sleeper cell

The bedroom has often been a safe zone for the contestants. This time, the room has beds with different colors that highlight the ambiance and bring it to life. An acrylic colorful gate welcomes the contestants to the most colorful area of the house. A huge metallic eye is put up on a wall that overlooks the beds. Glass tables along the beds will be used to put their personal belongings. A huge colorful sofa has been built in the middle of the room so that conversations keep brewing even after the lights go out.

Underwater themed bathroom

A unique, brilliantly decorated area, the bathroom has an underwater theme that is walled with shades of sea green. Robotic arms and legs act as props that amplify the center and showcases how water blends into the universe. Bamboo seating will allow gossip and hush-hush conversations to take place. The entrance to the bathroom is lit up with bright red lighting that creates a modernistic design. Luxuries outside, privileges inside For the first time, the Bigg Boss house will have a sprawling dining area that will give you an experience of an eatery that you so dearly missed. A spaceship theatre where the drama will create a great atmosphere for a movie viewing experience. While the house is full of challenges, the contestants will get some time to relax and rejuvenate at the in-house spa. If spa therapy is not enough, the inmates can also indulge in shopping therapy by visiting the mall.

The confession room

The entrance to the confession room will transport the contestants out of space. A diamond shape zone with two horse faces on the top amplifies the entire zone that will lead the way to the most important room area of the house- the confession room. One of the most dramatic spaces of the house has been crafted keeping in mind the nature of its existence and the volatility of emotions. A dominating cracked egg-shaped seating is colorful and mysterious with overflowing sparkly upholstery.

