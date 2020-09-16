Bigg Boss 14: Salman Khan shoots for a special promo in Mumbai; Here's what we know

As the audience is gearing up for Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 14, here comes an interesting update about the popular reality show.

Bigg Boss 14 is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated shows of the year and the audience can’t keep calm as the countdown has begun for this popular reality show to hit the television screens. Interestingly, the show will be returning with superstar as its host once again and is also expected to come with special surprises for the audience. The makers have been maintaining the momentum among the viewers as they have been sharing exciting promos of the show.

And now as per the latest update, the Bajrangi Bhaijaan star has shot for another promo in of the popular reality show. According to Bigg Boss Khabri, the shooting took place at a high end hotel in Mumbai. The reports also suggest that the new promo will be about contestants’ quarantine period. To note, the fourteenth season of Bigg Boss is coming up with the new lockdown theme given the COVID 19 lockdown in the country. This isn’t all. It is also reported that all contestants of the popular reality show will be sent in quarantine before the enter the BB house in wake of the COVID 19 outbreak in the country.

Meanwhile, there have been speculations about the celebrity contestants of the show. It is reported that Jasmin Bhasin, Jaan Shanu, Eijaz Khan, Aly Goni along with YouTuber CarryMinati aka Ajay Nagar will be seen participating in Bigg Boss 14. For the uninitiated, the popular reality show will be going on air next month on October 3.

Credits :Bigg Boss Khabri

