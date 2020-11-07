Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan’s show to witness new twists tonight with high dose of entertainment

As Bigg Boss 14 completes a month of its run, the show is coming up with new twists which will leave everyone stunned.

It has been over a month since Bigg Boss 14 witnessed a grand premiere. In this journey so far, the popular reality show has witnessed its fair share of ups and downs, fights, arguments and controversies. Besides, host ’s Weekend Ka Vaar has also been adding on to the entertainment quotient. But this week, the Weekend Ka Vaar will be coming up with some major twists in the game. The popular reality show has been reaching new heights of entertainment and in order to celebrate the journey, the makers have planned an extravagant surprise for the viewers.

The new episode will be an evening filled with entertainment, song and dance performances by the housemates as they will give a glimpse of their journey inside the Bigg Boss house. This isn’t all. The episode will also witness host Salman getting into one of the most candid chat ever with the audience. Besides, Bigg Boss 14 will be graced by Remo Dsouza, Punit Pathak, Salman Yusuff Khan and Shakti Mohan and they will be setting the stage on fire.

#BiggBoss14 ke ghar ka badlega mijaaz jab kahin dosti aur pyaar ke badlenge rang, toh kahin koi banega hero, kyunki #AbhiNahiTohKabhiNahi!

Dekhiye #WeekendKaVaar aaj raat 9 baje sirf #Colors par.

Catch it before TV on @VootSelect#BB14 #BiggBoss2020 pic.twitter.com/dxNuUtBQqy — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) November 7, 2020

Jahan ek taraf Jodi No.1 dikha rahi hai apna pyaar, wahin dusri taraf ek nayi kahani ki ho rahi hai shuruaat. #AbhiNahiTohKabhiNahi

Dekhiye #WeekendKaVaar aaj raat 9 baje.

Catch it before TV on @VootSelect.#BB14 #BiggBoss2020 pic.twitter.com/IL1GUpYeAd — COLORS (@ColorsTV) November 7, 2020

Apart from the sizzling performances, the popular reality show will also witness a lot of twists and turns as the equations between the contestants are all set to change in a major way. These new changes will take the game in a new direction. Besides, the Weekend Ka Vaar will also be coming with several surprising elements as well. It will be interesting to see how the contestants will deal with these surprises.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Shardul Pandit and Naina Singh lock horns in red zone; Latter refuses to cook food

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×