Bigg Boss 15 PROMO: Nishant Bhat and Rajiv Adatia fight over dirtying the kitchen

Salman Khan hosted show Bigg Boss 15 is getting interesting with each passing day. The contestants are entertaining the audience a lot with their fights, fun banter, and jokes. However, they are fighting a lot during the episodes and are getting scolded also by Salman. Well, the makers have shared another promo video where Nishant Bhat and Rajiv Adatia were seen fighting for dirtying the kitchen. Nishant even complained about the same to Umar Riaz in the garden.

The video opens with Nishant asking Rajiv not to mess with the things in the kitchen but he does not listen. Then in the next scene, Nishant is seen complaining about the same to Umar and he said that Rajiv is only wasting things. “The last day he has put a lot of oil on Thepla. He does not have management,” Nishant said and Rajiv was also complaining saying that Nishant is not letting him do things. In the next scene, both were seen fighting and calling out names.

The video is captioned as ‘Aakhir kis baat par shuru hua @nishantbhat85 aur @rajivadatia ke beech ye matbhed? Jaanne ke liye dekhiye #BiggBoss15 aaj raat 9:30 baje sirf #Colors par.

Catch it before TV on @vootselect.”

Click here to view the promo:

On this Weekend Ka Vaar, Ranveer Singh will be seen on the show with Salman Khan. Both hosts will be seen having fun banter with contestants. Salman will be seen joking with Jay Bhanushali.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 15 PROMO: Watch Ranveer Singh & Salman Khan’s fun banter with the contestants