Bigg Boss OTT: Winner Divya Agarwal looks ecstatic; Shamita & Raqesh get papped post elimination; PICS Inside

Bigg Boss OTT’s exciting and entertaining journey of six weeks finally came to an end tonight with a smashing grand finale. With the maximum number of votes from audiences, Divya Agarwal went on to lift the winning trophy, while Nishant Bhat became the first-runner up. While Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat got eliminated after putting up a tough fight, Pratik Sehajpal quit the show and became the first contestant of ’s Bigg Boss 15. All the contestants, especially Divya, were all smiles as they got papped once they stepped out of the OTT house after the finale.

Divya Agarwal looked absolutely ecstatic after winning the trophy. She was papped by the media as she got inside the car with beau Varun Sood. Divya had the look of surprise and victory while she stared with wide eyes as the media continued to click her. While she was in the passenger’s seat wearing a coral top, black mask, and her hair in a ponytail, Varun navigated the way from the driver’s seat beside her. Divya’s journey has been full of high-voltage drama and entertainment and she soon became an audience-favorite after she put her points across firmly in the house. Netizens are now hailing Divya as a deserving winner.

Shamita and Raqesh too had a note-worthy journey on the show, however, the two got eliminated because of less votes. Shamita was spotted in casuals as she stepped down from her vanity van. She was seen clad in a greyish-black tee shirt, denim jacket, and frayed denim shorts. She smiled for the cameras as the paparazzi continued to click her from a distance. Raqesh too was spotted post his elimination. The actor too posed for pictures while the media clicked him.

Ex Bigg Boss OTT contestant Zeeshan Khan was also spotted in the scene. Zeeshan, who entered the show as Divya’s connection, got evicted a few weeks back after his physical brawl with Pratik Sehajpal. Zeeshan looked extremely happy that his connection in the house, Divya lifted the trophy. He even took the opportunity to flaunt his toned physique in front of the cameras.

