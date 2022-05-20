Cannes 2022: Hina Khan leaves everyone amazed as she makes a grand entry in a spectacular lavender gown

Hina Khan is one of the most fashionable and stylish actresses in the telly world, who enjoys a massive fan following. The actress is among the few chosen ones to walk the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival 2022. The pictures of her previous black lacy gown had made her fans stunned by her beauty but her latest look in a gorgeous purple gown is unparalleled. The pics from the latest glimpse at Cannes 2022 are out and we are in awe of the beauty of Hina Khan.

As per the latest pictures of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress, has sported a magnificent off-shoulder and flared lavender gown. It has a beautiful self-design and feather work, with a front short skirt style and flared floor-length material around the waist. The actress is seen flaunting her toned legs and has sported stylish silver heels. Hina Khan has opted for light makeup and sported studded earrings with a delicate bracelet. Her hair was open and straightened which flaunted her neckline.

See pictures here-

Hina Khan has attended the Cannes for the second time since her first visit in 2019. Earlier, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Hina Khan will be attending the festival for the poster launch of her upcoming Indo-English film, Country of Blind. “Hina and her whole film's team are extremely excited to launch the poster of their film at the Cannes Film Festival. Just like the last time, Hina will make sure that her fashion game is on point and has already begun work on that front,” informed a source close to the development. Country of Blind is directed by Rahat Kazmi.

Also read- Cannes 2022: Hina Khan sets the internet on fire as she dons a black gown with lace; PICS