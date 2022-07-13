Dance Deewane Juniors Grand Finale: Aamir Khan looks charming in blue kurta on show sets; PICS

Dance Deewane Juniors is one of the most popular kids' dance reality shows. The show is reaching its grand finale week, and the finale episodes are all set to air on the 16th and 17th July 2022. The show is judged by the iconic actress Neetu Kapoor, ace choreographer Marzi Pestonji and Bollywood's diva Nora Fatehi and is hosted by actor Karan Kundrra. And, superstar Aamir Khan is all set to grace the finale episode. The actor will promote his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha, co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Speaking of which, just a while back, Mr. Perfectionist aka Aamir Khan was spotted outside the show's set. He looked handsome as he exuded charm in his blue kurta. He acknowledged the presence of the paparazzi and also posed for the cameras. To note, Laal Singh Chaddha is directed by Advait Chandan and is set to the big screens on August 11 this year.

Check Aamir Khan's photos here:

Talking about Laal Singh Chaddha, the screenplay is written by Eric Roth and Atul Kulkarni. After the release of ‘Secret Superstar’, Aamir Khan and Advait Chandan reunited for ‘Laal Singh Chadda’. Produced under the banners of Aamir Khan Productions, Viacom18 Studios, and Paramount Pictures, the film is an official Hindi adaptation of Tom Hanks-starrer Forrest Gump.

Talking about the grand finale of Dance Deewane Juniors, Ranbir Kapoor will also appear to promote his upcoming film Shamshera along with Vaani Kapoor. Just a few hours ago, he was spotted with his mother and actor Neetu Kapoor. The actress also mimicked her son's dialogue from Shamshera to promote the film.

