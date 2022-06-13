DID Li'l Masters 5: Mouni Roy says men stalk women, Remo Dsouza gives a perfect reply; WATCH

The kids’ dance reality show DID Li’l Masters 5 is one of the most popular shows on the television screens presently. This ongoing dance reality show provides a huge platform for children with extraordinary dancing skills. The dance performances of the kids keep the audience intrigued by the show. It is judged by actress Sonali Bendre, Mouni Roy, and ace choreographer Remo Dsouza and hosted by Jay Bhanushali. They share a great camaraderie and are often seen having a gala time on the sets of the show.

Today, Remo Dsouza shared a BTS video on his Instagram handle with Mouni Roy and Jay Bhanushali. Sharing this video, he captioned, "#JustForFun Customary reel on #Did shoot day @imouniroy @ijaybhanushali". In this reel, Mouni Roy lip-syncs the dialogue and says, "Yar Muje ek chiz samaj mei nahi aati ki aadmi hamesha apni wife ko chod ke dusre ki wife ko kyu dekhta hai". To which, Jay Bhanushali laughs and replies, "Yar ye toh duniya ka dastoor hai" Remo interrupts and says, "Banda dusre ki galti ko dekhta hai apni ko nahi" and the video ends with Jay's hilarious laugh. This video has left fans in splits and they have taken to the comments section to drop laughing emoticons.

Watch Remo, Mouni, and Jay's hilarious reel here

Recently, DID Li’l Masters 5 was graced by the Nikamma star cast Shilpa Shetty, Abhimanyu Dassani, and Shirley Setia. The phenomenal performances by the talented youngsters impressed the judges and the special guests during the shoot. Apart from them, the show has been graced by numerous popular celebs like Ranveer Singh, Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, and others. DID L'il Masters Season 5 air on Zee TV.

