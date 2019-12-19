Divyanka Tripathi and hubby Vivek Dahiya are all smiles as they get papped at the airport; View Pics

Divyanka Tripathi and hubby Vivek Dahiya, who have been vacationing in London, are back to the bay. The actors were spotted at the Mumbai airport today as they returned to the city.

Divyanka looked pretty in an all-black look. She wore a black top and teamed with matching bottom. Silver slip ons, handbag and minimal makeup and accessories completed her look. On the other hand, Vivek kept it simple and donned a plain white tee and teamed it with classic blue denim. The couple was all smiles as they headed out of the airport. Check out the photos right below.

Speaking of Divyanka, she was last seen in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. The show came to an end recently and was replaced by its spin-off called Yeh Hai Chahatein. Recently, we reported how the actress made two round trips from London to Mumbai for YHM and its spin-off show. The actress, in a media statement, stated that as an actress she has dealt with hectic schedules but she never traveled to India for literally 48 hours twice. She added that while she and hubby Vivek are enjoying the much-needed break, work is always a priority and since the makers needed her to come back to finish a few sequences she flew in for two days from London. For the uninitiated, a few days back, Divyanka celebrated her birthday in London with Vivek. She posted a picture of herself with him as she celebrated the occasion.

