Divyanka Tripathi looks gorgeous in pink slit dress as she gets spotted in the city; PICS

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is one of the most talented actresses in the entertainment industry. Over the years, she has proved her acting mettle in daily soaps such as Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, and others. In addition to this, she has also achieved a lot of recognition for her acting. Apart from being a powerhouse of talent, she is a fashionista too. From ethnic attires to modern outfits, she aces all kinds of looks effortlessly. Her fans wait for her pictures to go out in the public domain. Speaking of which, the actress was spotted in the city today.

In the photos, Divyanka can be seen wearing a beautiful pink slit dress. She looked every inch beautiful as she smiled at the cameras. For her makeup, she went with a neutral tone, and to note, her open hair look was making her even prettier. She was kind enough to stop by and pose for the cameras.

See photos here:

On the work front, Divyanka Tripathi was last seen in the TV reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, in which she was the first runner-up. The show was hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty. The actress was also seen in a few episodes of Crime Patrol. She also made her music video debut with Babul Ka Vedha. Apart from that, Divyanka has also been a part of TV shows like Yeh Hai Chahatein (which is a spin-off of Ye Hai Mohabbatein), Intezaar, Teri Meri Love Stories, Mrs And Mr Sharma Allahabadwale, among others.

