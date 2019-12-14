Divyanka Tripathi rings her birthday with hubby Vivek Dahiya and sweet treats; View Pic

Divyanka Tripathi turned a year older today. The actress rang in her birthday in London with her husband Vivek Dahiya. She took to her Instagram to share an adorable selfie of herself with hubby as she enjoyed some delicacy. Check out the picture right here.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, she opened up on her birthday celebrations. She said, "Birthdays, for me, are about being spending time with the people I love. I prefer to take an off on this day unless there’s an absolute necessity at work. I have no birthday plans but Vivek must surely have one. For me, the most precious gift is getting his undivided attention."

Divyanka also stated that she feels travelling and staying in a new country helps people to evolve as a person. She added how it is important to have such exposure and realise that the world is far bigger than the differences we have back home. For the unversed, her show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein will come to an end next week after running for more than 6 years. The series will be replaced by its spin-off series called Yeh Hai Chahatein.

