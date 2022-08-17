Dobaaraa Screening: Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Nakuul Mehta and others glam up the event; PICS

Taapsee Pannu starrer Dobaaraa is one of the highly-anticipated films of 2022. It has been in the news for its unique story that digs deep into the world of time travel. It is the Hindi adaptation of the Spanish thriller Mirage. Dobaaraa revolves around a woman, who tries to save the life of a boy, who is indirectly involved in a murder, which happened two decades ago. The film is getting positive attention from the masses.

As the release date of the film approaches, the makers of Dobaaraa organised a special screening of the film in the city and it was attended by scores of TV celebs. Tejaswwi Prakash made heads turn as she arrived with her boyfriend and actor Karan Kundrra. Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2 co-stars Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar also marked their attendance. Apart from them, Simba Nagpal, Urvashi Dholakia, and others too glammed up the screening event.

Talking about the film Dobaaraa, it is directed by Anurag Kashyap. The film marks Taapsee Pannu and Anurag Kashyap’s third collaboration after Manmarziyaan and Saand Ki Aankh. The movie is said to be a new-age thriller. It is slated to hit the screens on August 19 this year. Interestingly, apart from Anurag Kashyap, Dobaaraa will also mark Taapsee’s reunion with Pavail Gulati. To note, Taapsee and Pavail had earlier shared the screen in Anubhav Sinha’s 2020 release Thappad. Helmed by Anurag Kashyap, Dobaaraa is being jointly produced by Ekta Kapoor’s Cult Movies and Sunir Khetarpal’s ATHENA.

