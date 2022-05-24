Eijaz Khan, Pavitra Punia & Surbhi Chandna put their best fashion foot forward as they get spotted; PICS

Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia are among the most adorable couples in the Telly industry. They fell in love inside the Bigg Boss 14 house and even after coming out of the show, the couple is often seen going for dates together. The couple has a massive fan following on social media, and people love to see their favourite couple in fashionable outfits. The couple was recently seen in the city along with the gorgeous actress Surbhi Chandna.

In the recent pictures of the actors, Pavitra Punia looks fashionable in a blue tie and dye co-ord set comprising a stylish organza top and tapering pants. She paired the look with a silver neckpiece and shimmery high heels. Her hair was braided neatly and she was carrying a red sling bag. She was accompanied by her boyfriend Eijaz Khan, who had sported a casual look with a white t-shirt and black denims. Surbhi Chandna was also snapped there, and her corset-style off-shoulder bright orange satin dress was pulling everyone’s attention. She paired the look with silver heels and stud earrings.

Surbhi Chandna became a popular name with the show Naagin 6, her pairing with the Sharad Malhotra was loved by the audience. She also did a short stint at host for an episode of the reality show Hunarbaaz Desh Ki Shaan.

Eijaz Khan was last seen on TV screens as a contestant of Bigg Boss 14, and he has also worked in web series. Kavach... Kaali Shaktiyon Se fame Pavitra Punia was last seen in Bigg Boss 14.

