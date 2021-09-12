Ekta Kapoor's Ganapati celebration: Pearl V Puri, Karan Patel, Anita & others stun in ethnic attires

Ekta Kapoor’s mansion sure was a star-studded one today as it looks like the entire television industry had come to her place for seeking the blessings of Lord Ganesha. From , Ankita Bhargava, , Krystle D’Souza, Karishma Tanna, Pearl V Puri, Vikas Gupta, Sussanne Khan and others were papped at Ekta’s house putting their stylish foot forward.

Anita Hassanandani was spotted with her baby boy and both looked adorable. Anita stunned in a light blue dress, whereas her tiny tot was dressed in a kurta-pyjama and a Nehru jacket. The actress smiled wide as she held her son in her arms.

Karishma Tanna looked glamourous in a white sharara set with a nice pattern on it. She left her hair open and completed her look with a pair of ‘mojdi’.

Krystle looked breathtakingly gorgeous in her white Anarkali gown with golden embellishments. Be it her choker neckpiece or her stylish sling bag, everything made the diva look perfect.

Pearl V Puri greeted the paps with folded hands as he was spotted wearing a blue coloured kurta with delicate chickenkari work on it. He paired it with blue denim and sports shoes.

Ridhima Pandit looked like a doll in her baby pink attire. We bet you wouldn’t be able to take your eyes off from her.

Even Sussanne Khan and Vikas Gupta were spotted making a stylish entry. On the one hand, where Sussane stunned in a white and golden suit, Vikas on the other hand took care of his protection to another level. He wore a face shield and donned a black pathani suit.

