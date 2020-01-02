Erica Fernandes kick starts the new year by sharing a stunning photo and a positive note; Check it out

Erica Fernandes, who is quite active on social media, took to her Instagram to share a new photo and a positive message as she starts off the new year.

Erica Fernandes is one of the popular and sought after actresses in the telly town. The actress is currently winning hearts with her performance as Prerna in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Fernandes is quite active on social media and she took to her Instagram to share a stunning photo of herself as she kickstarted the new year on a positive note. In the picture, we can see Erica wearing a silver shimmery dress and red lips. She captioned the same as," 2019 Thankyou for the Lessons 2020 Lets do this !! 12 New Chapters 365 New chances with a bonus of 1 . #HappyNewYear2020 #HNY #ericafernandes #ejf #newme #newbeginnings."

Speaking of the actress, she was recently in the news when she took to her Instagram to treat her fans with her new look. For the unversed, she did a haircut and coloured it blonde. A few days back, she had shared her retro look and we have to say that the actress clearly nailed it. She was seen sporting a black and white retro saree and teamed it up with some accessories, hair tied in a bun and black sunglasses. Talking about KZK, Komolika is trying her best to create a difference between Anurag and Prerna. Komolika is very furious and has decided to make Prerna’s life miserable. Anurag is now trying and find more about Prenrna's husband and her past.

