Erica Fernandes shares family portraits as she celebrated Christmas with her dear ones; View Pics

Erica Fernandes, who is one of the popular actresses in telly town right now, took to her Instagram page to share new family portraits as she celebrated Christmas with her near dear ones. For the festival celebrations, the actress wore a white coat-like dress and teamed it with red stilettos and minimal makeup. She was all smiles and posed with her family members for the photos. She captioned the same as, "The Fernandes’ Christmas 2019 #christmas #family #2019 #newaddition." She had earlier shared pictures of herself in another gorgeous ensemble. Check out all the photos right below.

Recently, in an interview with Pinkvilla, Erica relived her Christmas celebrations that she enjoyed during her childhood. She recalled how she used to wait for Santa to bring her gifts and how she used to decorate the Christmas tree at home. She added that she used to love gorging on all the Christmas sweetmeats and other delicacies.

She also talked about fond Christmas memories. She said that being a catholic, celebrating Christmas has always been quite a prominent time for her and they celebrate it in a huge way. She said, "As a child, I would always keep thinking during the midnight mass about how Santa would enter my house and keep the gifts under the tree or in different places of the house so that we would go searching for it ."

EXCLUSIVE: Erica Fernandes' childhood memories of Christmas comprise of many gifts, food and fun

