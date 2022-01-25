Ex Bigg Boss 15 contestants Umar Riaz and Rajiv Adatia enjoy a small reunion over dinner; See PICS

Every year Bigg Boss witnesses some friendships that stay longer and participants carry it on outside the house too. Former Bigg Boss 15 contestants Umar Riaz and Rajiv Adatia have joined the bandwagon and reunited after the latter came back from the house where he was living as a guest this time following an eviction episode. The paparazzi clicked them outside a restaurant in Juhu where they went for dinner. The duo shared a great relationship inside the house and now they have reunited to carry forward it. Both of them looked handsome as they were spotted in their causal best.

The handsome doctor Umar Riaz chose a blue color outfit as he wore a hoodie t-shirt with ripped denim. On the other hand, Rajiv who won everyone’s hearts with his antics in the Bigg Boss house wore a black sweatshirt and paired it up with the same colour jeans. Both of them looked happy in the pictures as they reunited. They posed and smiled for the cameras as they stepped out of the restaurant.

Take a look:

In other news, the recent episode of Bigg Boss 15 witnessed double eviction and now, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Abhijeet Bichukale got eliminated. Rajiv Adatia, who was living in the house as a guest also came out with Devoleena and Abhijeet. Rashami Desai got the ticket to finale and she joined the league with Shamita Shetty, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Nishant Bhat and Pratik Sehajpal. In the coming episode, the housemates will now participate in a radio-jockey related task to win Rs 6 lakh in a go.

Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss season 15 will have its finale episode in February.

