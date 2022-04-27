Fans mob Tejasswi Prakash as she gets clicked with BF Karan Kundrra on Dance Deewane Juniors sets; PICS

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are one of the most loved couples in the industry. They met inside Salman Khan hosted reality show Bigg Boss 15 and are inseparable since then. They are fans’ favourite too and their loved ones lovingly call them ‘TejRan’. The duo never fails to express their love for each other and often gets snapped in the city, packed in PDA. Speaking of which, a few hours ago, Tejasswi and Karan were spotted by the paparazzi on the sets of Dance Deewane Junior.

Karan looked suave in an all-white attire. On the other hand, Tejasswi exuded charm in a green outfit. They also acknowledged the paparazzi and posed for the cameras. Nonetheless to say, they looked good together. In addition to this, fans also mobbed Tejasswi for photos on the sets of the reality show.

See photos here:

A few days ago, in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Karan Kundrra revisited his Bigg Boss 15 journey and said that he used to be one of those people who ridiculed the idea of falling in love on the reality show. However, he added that he believes that he was destined to do the show to meet the love of his life Tejasswi. He said, “Sometimes I believe that I had to meet her on Bigg Boss. Both of us were being approached for the show for years. But we both agreed to come in this season. I would say it is destiny. Right time, right place.” When asked about when he is going to pop the marriage question to his ladylove, he said, “I have left it on her. I did what I had to.”

ALSO READ: Karan Kundrra can’t stop gushing as GF Tejasswi Prakash puts his initial 'K' on her finger with Mehendi; PIC