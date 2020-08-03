  1. Home
Happy Raksha Bandhan: Hina Khan is all dolled up in traditional wear giving us major festive feels

Hina Khan celebrates Rakhi with her brother, shares some adoring pictures with Rocky Jaiswal on her Instagram page. Check it out.
Trust Hina Khan to add colours to any festivals. Today, as everyone is decked up to celebrate the beautiful bond between siblings, Hina Khan too chose traditional wear for the occasion and is all dolled up. Every year, Hina has redefined rakhi by sharing a picture with boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal. She has always celebrated the spirit of the festival, which is a promise to stand by and protect your dear ones. This time she did not disappoint and shared a picture with Rocky who is all handsomely groomed in beige coloured traditional wear. 

Hina wore a beautiful powder blue coloured anarkali and palazzo and paired it with a pretty pink dupatta. With her hair tied in a sleek bun, Hina paired it with statement earrings looking pretty as usual. She shared a few pictures on social media and we cannot wait to see all the action after that. Check it out here:
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Meanwhile, Hina has resumed work as she shoots for her cameo in Naagin 5. The actress teased her fans recently with her first look as the shape-shifting serpent and left fans hyperventilating. She will be joined by Dheeraj Dhoopar and Mohit Malhotra on the show. Surbhi Chandna will be playing the lead role later on and as per latest reports, Sharad Malhotra has been roped in to play the negative role. Hina recently even shared pics with Nia Sharma, Surbhi Jyoti, Adaa Khan as they perhaps shot together for Naagin 4 finale. 

