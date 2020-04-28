Himanshi Khurana urges people to stop drawing constant comparisons; Is she hinting at Shehnaaz Gill?

Himanshi Khurana, who was seen in Bigg Boss 13, has shared an interesting post about frequent comparisons on social media and we wonder if it is about her arch rival Shehnaaz Gill.

Himanshi Khurana and Shehnaaz Gill’s rivalry has been one of the hot topics of discussions in tinselvile. The rivalry had started before the ladies had entered Bigg Boss 13 and turned out to be one of the key elements of the popular reality show after Himanshi had entered as a wild card contestant. And despite making several reconciling efforts, looks like Himanshi and Shehnaaz competition is still on. In fact, their fan army leaves no stone unturned to draw a comparison between the two and a Twitter war is always on between them.

But looks like Himanshi wants to let bygones be bygones. The actress wrote a pensive note on micro-blogging site Twitter. And although he didn’t mention Shehnaaz’s name in the tweet, it was evident she was talking about her constant comparisons with Punjab’s . Himanshi asserted that there is no point in drawing a comparison between two people and emphasised that every person is beautiful in their own way. “Whose tiktok game is better, who rocked outfit better, who look better ... don’t you think ki ik ko dusre se compare krna not gud.... outfit alag, jewellery alag Unamused face face alag..... can we just appreciate or adore bcz every person is beautiful,” she tweeted.

Whose tiktokgame is better ,,, who rocked outfit better , who look better ... don’t you think ki ik ko dusre se compare krna not gud ....outfit alag,jewellery alag face alag .....can we just appreciate or adore bcz every person is beautiful #HimanshiKhurana — Himanshi khurana (@realhimanshi) April 28, 2020

Meanwhile, Himanshi, who has been practising self quarantine these days, has been winning hearts with her beautiful pictures on social media. After winning hearts with her Ramadan special picture, the diva shared a picture of herself flaunting her no make up look and we were in awe of her natural beauty.

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :Twitter

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×