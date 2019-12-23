Hina Khan enjoys scuba diving with beau Rocky Jaiswal; Shares photos & videos of her extraordinary experience

Hina Khan is ending the year on the super fun note. The actress is currently relaxing and having a gala time in the Maldives. Check out her scuba diving pictures.

is ending the year on the super fun note. The actress is currently relaxing and having a gala time in the Maldives. She has been taking social media platforms to give us some sneak peek of her vacay. She posted some sizzling pictures of herself as she flaunted her svelte figure in a two-piece bikini. And now, she took to her Instagram to share her scuba diving experience.

She posted several photos which included some underwater pictures, pictures of herself with beau Rocky Jaiswal posing with their scuba diving gear on among others. She captioned the same as," One of my favourite things to do on this planet.. #ScubaDiving 18 meters down, that’s me in the blue waters, keeping calm and blowing bubbles.. I become a fish in blue waters #WaterBaby #MaldivianBlues #MyFifthDive Thank you @eurodiverskurumba and @kurumba_maldives for this amazing experience.. Gabby (our instructor) @gabrielaenjoyslife you deserve a special mention you wer fab #CheersToLife."

Check out the videos and photos right below.

Speaking of the actress, she left Kasautii Zindagii Kay in order to focus on her other projects including Bollywood movies. The actress played the iconic role of Komolika. She was recently in the news when her music video of Ranjhana released. She shared screen space with Bigg Boss co-contestant and pal Priyank Sharma. The video has been getting a lot of views and rave reviews. What are your views on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

