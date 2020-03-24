Hina Khan shares IMPORTANT message amid COVID 19; Asks fans to stop acting like it's a summer break

As coronavirus is spreading rapidly in India, Hina Khan has come up with another message on the crisis situation and asked fans to stay home to keep their respective families safe.

is one of the actresses television industry who has been actively spreading awareness about the outbreak of coronavirus in India. The diva has not only been urging her fans to stay indoors as much as possible and practise social distancing, but she has also been sharing her quarantine stories to keep her Insta fam updated and intrigued. However, as the coronavirus cases are increasing rapidly, Hina has expressed her concern and asked her fans to take the COVID 19 pandemic quite seriously.

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress shared a post on Instagram and requested her fans to understand the gravity of the situation and not to treat it like a summer break. In the post, Hina stated that it is important to stay indoors to avoid the grave consequences of this deadly virus. Her social media post even gave a glimpse of what can happen if people don’t follow the guidelines issued by the government to combat COVID 19. “If you really care about your children and your family, stay home,” read the post.

Take a look at Hina Khan’s recent message on the novel coronavirus outbreak:

Meanwhile, the former Bigg Boss 11 contestant is making the most of her quarantine break and is spending time with her family. Hina has also been sharing different workout videos to giving a glimpse of her fitness regime along with videos about how to wash hands properly and how to wear the mask to keep the novel coronavirus at bay. Besides, she is also trying her hands on sketching and is expected to share her drawing soon with her fans.

Credits :Instagram

