Hina Khan turns into ‘desi Cleopatra’ as she enjoys her vacation in Egypt; See PIC

Hina Khan is fans’ favourite when it comes to stylish statements and fashionable choices. The ‘Ye Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ actress often treats her fans with stunning and glamorous pictures of herself. Anybody who religiously follows her will know that Hina was on vacation with her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal. She flooded her Instagram with surreal and drool-worthy vacation pictures from Egypt. Even, during her vacation, Hina did not forget to treat her fans with her fashionable statements. On February 21, the 34-year-old actress turned into ‘desi Cleopatra’ (and, we are not kidding).

Taking to the story section of Instagram, Hina shared a picture wearing a unique hair accessory. Even, with her no-makeup-makeup look, she was looking nothing less than of our very own ‘desi Cleopatra’. Speaking about her attire, she was wearing a classic black t-shirt with full sleeves. Earlier, Hina had shared a photo while posing with a camel. She captioned, “Perfect weather, perfect location, and a perfect companion.. I must say we’re quite photogenic.. isn’t it? Had an amazing experience at Giza, Egypt. These #Pyramids take you back in time with just a look. You have to see it to believe it.. #TravellingBackInTime #travelphotography #wonderoftheworld”.

See Hina Khan’s story here:

Yesterday, Hina remembered her father on his 10-month death anniversary. He had passed away following a cardiac arrest last year. She wrote, “Baba mai Teri malikaa... Tukda hoon tere dil ka... Ik baar Phir se dehleez paar karaade… I miss, YOU holding my hand and seeing me off even if it was 10 times a day… Last it was when u held my hand, hugged me, dropped me to the elevator while I was leaving for my shoot for Baarish… 20-04-2021 TEN months today. Miss you in everything... EVERYTHING! I feel you in everything and everyone… #DaddysStrongGirl #FathersLoveIsUnconditional.”

