ITA 2022: Rashami Desai, Rakhi Sawant, Ravi Dubey, Armaan Malik & others make stylish appearances; PICS

The 21st Indian Television Academy Awards, also known as ITA Awards held on March 06 in Mumbai and who’s and who of the television industry graced the red carpet with their ravishing looks. ITA is a celebratory event for the television fraternity. It is an annual function to recognize and honour the excellence of the television industry. From Rashami Desai, Ravi Dubey to Rakhi Sawant and Armaan Malik, the stars of the Television world dazzled the night with their blingy and stylish attires.

Rashami Desai who was last seen in Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 15 graced the red carpet in a hot avatar. She wore a high slit gown and looked every inch beautiful. She also obliged the cameras and posed for them. Rakhi Sawant turned heads with her extraordinary look. Armaan Malik, Gaurav Khanna and Ravi Dubey suited up for the awards night. Kashmera Shah looked modern-day fairy in a pink ball gown. She also smiled at the cameras.

Take a look:

Shailesh Lodha and Sunanya Fozdar who essay the role of Taarak Mehta and Anjali Taarak Mehta in daily soap Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashama too marked their presence in the event. Sunanya Fozdar opted for a beautiful red dress. Sumeet Raghavan posed with the star cast of the comedy show Wagle Ki Duniya – Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey including Pariva Pranati, Chinamayee Salvi, etc. Apart from them, other celebrities also donned their designer pieces for the ITA Awards event. They too stopped by and posed for the cameras at the awards function.

Take a look:

