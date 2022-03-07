ITA 2022: Rupali Ganguly, Nakuul Mehta, Nia Sharma, Dilip Joshi & others dazzle red carpet; PICS

Today, the 21st Indian Television Academy Awards or ITA Awards began with great pomp and show in Mumbai. It is an annual function to recognize and honour the excellence of the television industry. Just a while back, actors Rashami Desai, Ravi Dubey, Rakhi Sawant, singer Armaan Malik and others dazzled the night with their blingy and stylish attires. Now, the cameras caught Dilip Joshi, Nia Sharma, Rupali Ganguly, Nakuul Mehta and other big stars of the Television industry at the red carpet of the ITA Awards.

Actress Nia Sharma who rose to fame with daily soap Ek Hazaron Main Meri Behna Hai, looked hot as ever in a white outfit. Daily soap Anupama fame Rupali Ganguly took the traditional route and opted for a saree. Comedy show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma fame Dilip Joshi aka Jetha Lal and Munmun Dutta aka Babitaji also graced the event. Nakuul Mehta arrived also at the ITA Awards function. He is currently essaying the role of Ram in the daily soap Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2. Ashi Singh and Avneet Kaur too marked their presence at the awards function.

Take a look:

Raqesh Bapat who had appeared in Bigg Boss OTT and Bigg Boss 15 also came for the event. Twin sisters Surbhi and Samriddhi donned yellow color pant-suit for the event and looked beautiful as ever. Apart from them, other celebs of the Television industry too arrived for the event and donned their designer pieces. They also stopped by to pose for the cameras and flashed their smiles.

Take a look:

