Jasmin Bhasin embarks on a new journey as she gears up for her Punjabi film ‘Honeymoon’; PICS

Jasmin Bhasin fans it is time for you all to rejoice as the actress is all set to embark on a new exciting journey. Jasmin is all set to take a big leap into Punjabi films for which she has already started filming. Taking to her Instagram handle the actress shared a few stills from the sets of the film and we have to admit that the TV actress looked stunning dressed as a Punjabi kudi. The film is titled Honeymoon and it is a joint production by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Harman Baweja and Vicky Bahri that goes on floors today.

Honeymoon stars Vikky Grewal and Jasmin Bhasin in the lead roles. In the first picture that Jasmin shared the actress is posing with Vikky as they hold the clapboard and pose for the camera. The next picture is of the entire team posing together. Well, Jasmin is dressed in a blue coloured salwar kameez that she has paired with a baby pink sweater and a similar coloured dupatta. Sharing these pictures, the actress wrote, “A new journey begins!! #Honeymoon starring @gippygrewal & me is the ultimate Punjabi comedy-drama coming soon to tickle your funny bones. Directed By @amarpreetchhabra. Filming begins today.”

Sure to tickle your funny bones with the flavour of drama, Honeymoon revolves around the story of the just married couple- Deep & Sukh who want to go on their Honeymoon. But Deep’s naive and extended family, blissfully unaware of what a honeymoon actually entails, tag along with the newlyweds, as they have never been out of their village. And thus begins a mad ride of 16 people travelling together on the honeymoon which is only meant for the lovebirds.

A T-Series Films and Baweja Studios Production Honeymoon is directed by Amarpreet G S Chhabra and is produced Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Harman Baweja and Vicky Bahri.

