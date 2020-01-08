Jennifer Winget looks resplendent as she shares her winter chic look; View Pic

Jennifer Winget, who is currently winning hearts as Maya in Beyhadh 2, looks stunning in her latest picture. Check it out right here.

, who is one of the sought after actress, is undoubtedly one of the fashionistas of telly town. She has time and again turned heads with her sartorial sense. We have to say she looks utterly graceful and comfortable in almost every outing and nails ethnic as well as western looks with great elan. The actress, who is quite active on social media, shared a new picture of her which commanded attention. She flaunted her winter chic look and her striking features were on full display. She sported a sweater and muffler and black shades. A subtle coat of make-up, brunette tresses styled in wavy hairdo completed her look. She captioned the same as," Thank You."

The actor has been in the news as her new series Code M's trailer got released and the same has been getting thumbs up from the masses. For the unversed, she is playing the role of a Major Monica Mehra, a Military Lawyer. Her main agenda is to crack code and the show will also showcase the corruption that has been happening in the Indian Army. Seema Biswas, Tanuj Virwani and Rajat Kapoor are also part of the series. The actor is currently winning hearts as Maya in Beyhadh 2. The viewers are glued to the screens as the engrossing track of Maya and Rajeev plotting against the MJ and sons is high on drama.

Credits :Instagram

