Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: From Judges to confirmed Contestants, here's what we know about the show so far

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa has been one of the most entertaining and popular dance reality shows on television screens. The franchise enjoyed immense success in its past season and will be making a grand comeback to television after a 5-year hiatus. As per the format, the show will see eminent celebrities from different walks of life showcasing their best dance moves along with choreographer partners. Ever since the makers of this dance reality show made an official announcement of its comeback, the fans have been finding it hard to maintain their calm.

As the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa heads for the new season, here is an update about the show:

Judges

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 will have a coveted jury to judge these celebrity contestants. The jury comprises filmmaker Karan Johar, timeless beauty Madhuri Dixit Nene and joining them will be International artist Nora Fatehi.

Confirmed Contestants

Amruta Khanvilkar, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Paras Kalnawat, Niti Taylor, Nia Sharma, and Gashmeer Mahajani are confirmed contestants of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10.

Host

The makers might rope in popular comedienne Bharti Singh to host Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10.

Celebrities approached for the show

Pinkvilla had exclusively reported that Colors approached three popular sportsmen such as Lasith Malinga, Harbhajan Singh, and Suresh Raina for the new season of the show. Apart from them, Ali Asgar, Tony Kakkar, Sumit Vyas, and B Praak have also been approached by the makers for Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10.

When will Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 go on air?

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10 is expected to go on air in the first week of November.

