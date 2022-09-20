Jhalak Dikkhla Jaa 10: Amruta Khanvilkar dances to Madhuri Dixit’s song; Mr Faisu turns into Singham

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 began this month, and within a short span of time, it has already garnered an amazing response from the audiences. The show is back after a hiatus of 5 years, and fans are quite excited every weekend to watch their favourite celebs set the stage on fire with their powerful performances. Many renowned personalities have been roped in to become a part of this season including Rubina Diliak, Gashmeer Mahajani, Mr. Faisu, Dheeraj Dhoopar, among others. Actress Amruta Khannvilkar and Mr. Faisu were spotted by paps at the show sets.

As per the recent pap pictures, Amruta Khanvilkar was seen dressed up as Madhuri Dixit from the movie Devdas. The actress revealed that she used to wear this costume for a fancy dress competition in school and now she going to perform in front of the OG Madhuri Dixit. She shared that she is going to dance to the song ‘Dola Rey’. She looked stunning in a white saree with red borders and a designer red blouse. She paired it with a beautiful choker neckpiece and earrings.