Jhalak Dikkhla Jaa 10: Amruta Khanvilkar dances to Madhuri Dixit’s song; Mr Faisu turns into Singham
Amruta Khanvilkar dresses up as Madhuri from Devdas movie and Mr. Faisu dresses up as Singham in police uniform.
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 began this month, and within a short span of time, it has already garnered an amazing response from the audiences. The show is back after a hiatus of 5 years, and fans are quite excited every weekend to watch their favourite celebs set the stage on fire with their powerful performances. Many renowned personalities have been roped in to become a part of this season including Rubina Diliak, Gashmeer Mahajani, Mr. Faisu, Dheeraj Dhoopar, among others. Actress Amruta Khannvilkar and Mr. Faisu were spotted by paps at the show sets.
As per the recent pap pictures, Amruta Khanvilkar was seen dressed up as Madhuri Dixit from the movie Devdas. The actress revealed that she used to wear this costume for a fancy dress competition in school and now she going to perform in front of the OG Madhuri Dixit. She shared that she is going to dance to the song ‘Dola Rey’. She looked stunning in a white saree with red borders and a designer red blouse. She paired it with a beautiful choker neckpiece and earrings.
Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 fame and social media star, Mr. Faisu was seen on the sets. He looks dashing in the police uniform. He did the Singham action to reveal his character. On being asked about his looks, he shared that he was practising without a revolver and uniform earlier, but when he wore the police uniform it gave him a very different level of confidence.
See picture here-
About Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10:
The contestants of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10 are Nia Sharma, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Shilpa Shinde, Paras Kalnawat, Rubina Dilaik, Amruta Khanvilkar, Niti Taylor, Gashmeer Mahajani, Ali Asgar, Gunjan Sinha, Faisal Shaikh, and Zorawar Kalra. Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 will have a coveted jury to judge these celebrity contestants. The jury comprises filmmaker Karan Johar, actress Madhuri Dixit, and actress-dancer Nora Fatehi. Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 premiered on 3rd September on Colors TV.
