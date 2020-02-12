Kamya Punjabi and Shalabh Dang make for a stylish couple at their wedding reception; See Inside Pics

Kamya Punjabi and Shalabh Dang, who got married on February 10, hosted a grand reception in Mumbai and made heads turn with their stylish appearance.

Kamya Punjabi has all the reasons to grin ear to ear after all she is having the perfect Valentine’s week this year. The actress has tied the knot with beau Shalabh Dang on February 10, 2020, and the couple has been enjoying their wedding festivities thoroughly. From their low key engagement to their grand wedding ceremony, Kamya has been sharing all the special moments of her big day with her fans on social media. Interestingly, Kamya and Shalabh’s wedding ceremony was followed by a lavish reception in the city and the newlyweds were a sight to behold.

In the pictures, Kamya and Shalabh walked in hands in hands at their reception along with son Ishaan. The newlyweds made for a stylish couple as they posed happily for the shutterbugs. While Shalabh wore an all-black Indo-Western attire, Kamya was flaunting her new bride look perfectly. She opted for a bottle green lehenga with golden prints and completed her look with regal jewellery, sindoor and chooda. Besides, her crimped hair added to the beauty of her bridal look.

While Shalabh and Kamya were all smiles and couldn’t stop gushing about starting their new life together, they were even spotted shaking a leg together.

Interestingly, during a recent interview, the new bride also got candid about her honeymoon plans and revealed that the couple is yet to finalise the destination yet. While Kamya and Shalabh are busy with the wedding rituals at the moment, they are likely to head for their honeymoon in March.

