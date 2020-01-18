Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath cast their baby girl Anayra Sharma's hand & feet impressions; View Pic

For the unversed, Kapil Sharma and wife Ginni Chatrath were blessed with a baby girl last year in December. They recently took to his Instagram to share the first pictures of their daughter.

Kapil Sharma, who was blessed with a baby girl recently, took to his Instagram to share the first pictures of his daughter and he also had revealed that baby girl's name- Anayra Sharma. Soon, the pictures of Anayra started doing rounds on the internet. Sharing the pictures, he wrote, “Meet our piece of heart “Anayra Sharma” #gratitude,” he wrote. And now, the couple decided to cast their daughter's hand and feet's impressions. Isn't that adorable? Hand and feet impression casting has been quite popular of late and many celebs including TV couple Jay and Mahhi Bhanushali have done the same. A picture of Kapil, Ginni and their baby girl from as they follow the casting procedure has now surfaced on the internet.

For the unversed, the ace comedian on December 10 took to Twitter to announce that he and his wife became proud parents to a baby girl. He wrote, “Blessed to have a baby girl. Need your blessings. Love you all. Jai Mata Di. Speaking of the couple, the couple got married in the year 2018 in Jalandhar as per Punjabi rituals. They had organized several reception parties and the same were attended by many celebs, politicians and socialites.

Check out the photo right below.







View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Pinkvilla Telly (@pinkvillatelly) on Jan 17, 2020 at 10:36pm PST What are your views on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More