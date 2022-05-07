Kapil Sharma shares his ‘dream come true’ moment as Kamal Haasan graces TKSS for promoting Vikram; PIC

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the leading entertainment shows on TV screens and has been an entertaining audiences for a long time. The show has been graced by numerous celebrities but the upcoming episode will be a very special one. The upcoming episode of the show will be graced by the legendary actor and Bollywood star Kamal Haasan. He will be joining the show to promote his upcoming movie, Vikram.

Sharing a picture with the man of the moment himself, Kapil Sharma shared that it was a dream come true moment for Kamal Haasan. He shared that he is a massive fan of the actor. The Comedian shared an adorable post on his Instagram handle from the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show, featuring Kamal Haasan, Archana Puran Singh, Kiku Sharda and Krushna Abhishek. The actor appeared on the comedy show to promote his upcoming film, Vikram. In the pictures, he looked dapper in formal attire wearing a Khadi suit of his own brand.

Sharing the post, Kapil Sharma captioned it as "When your dream comes true wonderful time spent with the legend of our film industry Mr @ikamalhaasan what an actor n what a great human being.Thank you for gracing our show sir best wishes for #vikram love n regards always #tkss #thekapilsharmashow #comingsoon".

In response to this, Mr. Haasan replied ",'Enjoyed my time with you. You have a great team with great talents. Would like to visit your sets again when you complete 20 years. We wil also meet in between'."

Helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film Vikram also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil, Kalidas Jayaram and Narain in pivotal roles. The film will hit the theatres on June 3, 2022 in five languages - Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada.

Also read- The Kapil Sharma Show: Ranveer Singh REVEALS why he and Deepika Padukone attended Kapil's wedding together